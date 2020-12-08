Plans for a new historical-focused park in Hoschton are reported to be in the works, but hit a bump on Dec. 7 when the town's planning board tabled a variance request related to the deal.
According to city officials, Mayor Shannon Sell has been negotiating a potential land-swap with property owner Eddie Butler to get a tract of land for a new city park.
Reportedly, the city is looking at locating the Darby building and two other historic buildings in the park as a historical focal point.
To make the park project happen, the city wants to swap some land it owns on Oak St. with property Butler owns as part of the deal. Butler would then develop the Oak St. property for residential use.
But for Butler to use the city's Oak St. property from the swap for development, it would require the city to have a variance for a stream buffer reduction from 50 feet to 25 feet and to get an impervious surface setback waived.
Planning board chairman Scott Butler said he supports the idea of a city park with a historical focus, but said he was worried about the impact Butler's development might have on flooding further downstream.
After a lengthy discussion on the matter, the board voted to table action on the variance request until January and have Butler come to that meeting to explain how he wants to develop the property.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board approved a preliminary plant for 300 townhouses off of Town Center Parkway. The project got initial approval in October 2018 and was expanded in April 2019. Rockwood Homes is preparing to build the townhouses.
The planning board approved the plat with several conditions, including a requirement that developers pay 50% of the project's sewer connection fees up front.
The board also approved:
• two variances for property owned by the Jackson County Board of Education for city water tower sites.
• a variance for property owned by Keith Hayes Construction for a water tower site.
• a rezoning for Eddie Butler on property along New Street from R-2 to R-3 for two single-family homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.