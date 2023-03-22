Hoschton-area residents could be shopping in a new Publix by the summer of 2024 as work on a new store begins along Hwy. 53. Clearing for the project began last week.

The 49,000-square-foot supermarket will be built adjacent to the large Twin Lakes-Cresswind development on the south end of town. The commercial project will total over 61,000 square feet, with 12,000 square feet planned for shops and one out parcel.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.