Hoschton-area residents could be shopping in a new Publix by the summer of 2024 as work on a new store begins along Hwy. 53. Clearing for the project began last week.
The 49,000-square-foot supermarket will be built adjacent to the large Twin Lakes-Cresswind development on the south end of town. The commercial project will total over 61,000 square feet, with 12,000 square feet planned for shops and one out parcel.
Project developer Will Cobb, who also developed the new Publix in Jefferson, said building construction could begin within four months, "give or take." Cobb said he's already in discussions with potential tenants, including restaurants, for the shops and the out parcel.
According to Cobb, shopping center features include golf cart parking and a mezzanine level for dining.
Hoschton city officials participated in a construction meeting last week, which included discussion of the development's water and sewer connections. According to Hoschton Public Works Director Joe Hayes, Publix will tie into a 12-inch water line planned along Hwy. 53. The Twin Lakes development will provide the sewer connection. Kolter Homes, which is developing Twin Lakes, left a crossing for sewer tie-in from one side of Twin Lakes Blvd. to the other (Kolter designed the Twin Lakes development for three commercial areas along Hwy. 53). Stormwater monitoring will be conducted by a representative from Publix, who the city will monitor.
This store will be the third new Publix built in the area in the past year. The Jefferson Publix opened in February, following the addition of a Publix in Winder in 2022.
The new Hoschton store will be located approximately five miles from the Publix at West Jackson Crossing at the corner of Hwy. 332 and Hwy. 124.
As work begins at the new Publix site, Hoschton resident Ross Billingsley voiced concern for the creek behind the Publix property.
Speaking to the city council on Monday (March 20), Billingsley, who lives in Cresswind, asked that a silt fence be installed immediately at the site to protect the stream that feeds into the lakes at Twin Lakes and Cresswind.
"It's actually pristine," he said. "There's minnows in it right now."
Billingsley said he was told the silt fence would be installed once tree clearing was complete.
"There's plenty of access down there," he said. "We've had a good week this week. There's no rain in the forecast. I don't see why we can't get down there and get that put in ASAP."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.