Hoschton Public Works Director Joe Hayes has proposed new stormwater fees based on a property's zoning.

Hayes discussed his proposal briefly at Hoschton's planning retreat last week. The city currently charges a flat $50 stormwater fee per parcel, but under Hayes' plan, commercial property owners would pay higher rates than residential property owners. Hayes did not have the proposed fee schedule available but said the new fees would range from $50 to $300 per parcel.

