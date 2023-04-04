Hoschton Public Works Director Joe Hayes has proposed new stormwater fees based on a property's zoning.
Hayes discussed his proposal briefly at Hoschton's planning retreat last week. The city currently charges a flat $50 stormwater fee per parcel, but under Hayes' plan, commercial property owners would pay higher rates than residential property owners. Hayes did not have the proposed fee schedule available but said the new fees would range from $50 to $300 per parcel.
"So if you live in an R-1 in Deer Creek, you're going to pay a lot less than a C-2 or a C-1," Hayes said.
At $50 a parcel, the city will generate around $183,000 in stormwater fees. Hayes said the city needs between $200,000 and $250,000 annually in stormwater fees. He said the city is required to meet 12 requirements a year under its stormwater management plan. As an EPD requirement specifically, the city must pay to inspect 20% of every pipe, ditch, crossing and pond.
"That's where an MS4 tax or stormwater fee comes from," Hayes said.
