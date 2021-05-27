Braselton is rolling out a new program to allow its residents to report concerns.
Residents can report potholes, litter, broken street signs and similar issues via text through the new program.
Residents can report a “problem, place and picture” via text to 706-654-5720. When reporting an issue, include a brief description of the problem, the place it is located, and a picture, if possible.
A staff member will investigate the issue and respond back to the sender to let them know the resolution.
“One of the great things about living in a small town is the direct communication that residents can have with their local government,” Town Manager Jennifer Scott said. “It’s a priority of town staff to be accessible to the public and to respond quickly to residents’ concerns. This new texting program helps us do that.”
The program should never be used to report illegal activity or emergencies — contact the Braselton Police Department by calling 911, town leaders said.
For more information, call 706-654-5720
