Beginning Sept. 1, the Hall County Landfill will cease accepting the following forms of waste: boats, mobile homes, shingles, bulk Styrofoam and propane tanks, according to a press release. General household Styrofoam, such as take-out containers or packing peanuts, will still be accepted.
“This effort will extend the life of our local landfill, allowing Hall County to continue providing waste disposal services to citizens well into the future,” said Srikanth Yamala, Hall County Public Works Director. “We do understand that citizens may still have a need to dispose of these items, so we encourage them to seek out alternative methods, especially forms of recycling and reuse. Propane tanks, for example, can be dropped off at numerous locations around Hall County – the same places where you’d go to refill them, like your local grocery store or gas station.”
