Hoschton depot

The City of Hoschton could consider renting out its depot to a restaurant or another commercial tenant. 

Whenever Hoschton’s new city hall complex is ready, it could free up more options for the city’s depot.

The Hoschton City Council, during its Tuesday (July 26) meeting, discussed the possibility of renting the space out for a restaurant or retail tenant. The depot is regularly rented out for gatherings and special events, but the new city hall building will have a space twice the depot’s size to meet that demand, leaving the depot open for a potential commercial tenant.

