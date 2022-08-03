Whenever Hoschton’s new city hall complex is ready, it could free up more options for the city’s depot.
The Hoschton City Council, during its Tuesday (July 26) meeting, discussed the possibility of renting the space out for a restaurant or retail tenant. The depot is regularly rented out for gatherings and special events, but the new city hall building will have a space twice the depot’s size to meet that demand, leaving the depot open for a potential commercial tenant.
“Let’s face it, it is the primest retail space or restaurant space in Hoschton,” Interim City Manager Shannon Sell said.
He said representatives of a restaurant, ice cream shop and wine bar and other commercial entities have reached out to him about the facility.
Sell said the city loses money on the depot annually with its current use.
“I think we ought to be getting some money out of this,” he said. “We’re trying to operate this city as efficiently as we can. We’ll have a place for the public to rent up here on the square which is actually better. My thought is you put this to use.”
If the city moves fourth with finding a tenant, Sell said one likely wouldn’t move in until early 2023. A restaurant tenant would require the city to add a kitchen and additional bathrooms, according to Sell.
The depot has served various uses in the past, including functioning as city hall, a fire station, a barber shop and a veterinarian office.
The depot, built in the 1880s, is part of the city’s railroad history, but a significant portion of the depot burned in a 2015 arson fire.
Councilman James Lawson suggested discussing the idea further during the city's October town green meeting to gain citizen input. Mayor Lauren O’Leary also said she wanted community feedback on the issue.
COUNCIL MULLS DOWNTOWN MURAL
The council is considering a mural for the south wall of the city's square on the exterior of the space owned by Sliced restaurant. The concept appeared as part of a design charrette compiled by the University of Georgia to enhance Hoschton’s downtown. The concept includes an outdoor dining area and golf cart parking around the mural.
Sell, who said Sliced is interested in the project, said he wants to begin seeking bids for the work. He noted that the city's downtown development authority has also pushed for this plan.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “It will look good for Hoschton. It’s a big wall to paint.”
In other business, the council:
•approved annual updates to both the capital improvement plan and community work program of the city’s comprehensive plan.
•held second readings of amendments to the city’s food truck ordinance and its water and sewer rates. The rate bump is intended to compensate for a recent rate increase by the Jackson County Water and Sewer Authority to purchase water.
•voted to accept a logo design for the city’s north water tower and have Sell seek pricing to put the design on the tank. The city polled Hoschton residents about the design, with 56% favoring the rendering the council adopted. According to the design, one side would bear the city's name and logo, while the other would side would feature the American flag and Jackson County school logos. The city could incorporate only a portion of the design or none of it depending on the cost. The design passed with a 4-1 vote with Scott Mims voting in opposition.
•voted to accept the final plat for the dedication of two roads, Crystal Lake Pkwy. and Burton Dr., in Twin Lakes subdivision.
•approved an ordinance amending the city’s fire hydrant meter security deposit. The price will increase from $1,000 to $1,500.
•voted to accept an intergovernmental agreement with Jackson County for distribution of SPLOST 7 funds. Hoschton, which will receive a 3% cut of that money, stands to receive $3.8 million over six years — if SPLOST 7 is approved by voters — starting in July of 2023.
•approved a bid, not to exceed $26,000, to retrofit 496 water meters.
•heard an audit report from Rachel Miller of the accounting firm of Alexander, Almand and Bangs who said the city had “an overall positive outlook.”
•held an approximate 30-minute closed session, but took no action upon returning to open session.
