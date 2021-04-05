Braselton leaders are considering an upgrade to a unique, historic building in downtown.
The Braselton Town Council got a glimpse of preliminary architecture plans for the historic mill at the corner of Hwy. 53 and Davis St. during its planning session last week.
The proposal includes an addition to the side of the existing structure.
Town manager Jennifer Scott said the proposal also maintains some of the integrity of the original mill.
“It is the only mill left in the state of Georgia with all of the original equipment in it,” she said.
Scott said a portion of the existing building could be used as a museum-like space, while a portion of the facility could be used for businesses, in addition to the expansion space.
Council members gave their informal approval of the overall architecture plan design that was presented.
The mill upgrades were among three items Scott wanted guidance from the council on. The other two included:
•moving town employees to a pension plan run by the Georgia Municipal Association from the current volunteer withholding retirement program. The council was asked how many years to vest existing employees and the consensus was to look at 10 and 20 year vesting cost and see how that would impact the town’s budget.
•creating a committee appointed by the council of 10 people or less to create a public art master plan for the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.