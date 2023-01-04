Danelle Garcia's husband had tickets for Georgia and Ohio State's playoff game on New Year's Eve. But Garcia informed him of a slight change of plans as he left work.
"I'm like, 'Nope, we're going to the hospital,'" she said.
She was going into labor — with the area's first baby of 2023.
Garcia gave birth to a daughter, Haisley Robin Garcia, on Jan. 1 at 3:03 a.m. at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton, over two weeks before her due date. Haisley (7 pounds, eight ounces and 20 inches long) was the first baby of the year born at the hospital and in Hall County.
"It was really unexpected," Garcia said. "Our due day was not until the 16th."
Garcia — a new Braselton resident who lives minutes away from the hospital — said Haisley's distinction "was really exciting."
"They made it really special and a big deal," she said, adding that the family received a large gift basket and gift card. "… It meant a lot. It was a really good experience."
Haisley joins a 4-year-old brother, Hendrix. Garcia has already observed one personality trait in her daughter.
"She's daddy's girl, so far," she said.
Garcia labored actively for approximately five hours at NGMC-Braselton, during which the Garcias (originally from Ohio) watched the down-to-the-wire Georgia-Ohio State game. She said she and her husband lost track of time, and the calendar changing to 2023.
"One of the nurses walked in with a hat, and we were like, 'Oh my gosh, it's New Year's,'" Garcia said. "So we had our New Year's kiss at 12:01 and just continued to labor from there."
Garcia reports a happy and healthy baby in what was quite a memorable New Year 2023 for the Garcias.
"It was a really, really good experience and really exciting to have her on a holiday like that," she said.
