A new fundraising arm for Braselton law enforcement has gotten to work.
The Braselton Police Foundation, a newly-formed non-profit organization, held its inaugural meeting Monday (Sept. 19).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A new fundraising arm for Braselton law enforcement has gotten to work.
The Braselton Police Foundation, a newly-formed non-profit organization, held its inaugural meeting Monday (Sept. 19).
The foundation will raise funds for the Braselton Police Department and can eventually accept citizen and corporate contributions under a new state tax credit program once its 501(c)(3) status is established by the IRS.
Earlier this year, the state legislature approved a measure to allow individuals or businesses to claim a tax credit for contributions toward law enforcement foundations.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of people in this community take advantage of this because it is a tax benefit for them, and they’re helping out,” said foundation member Richard Harper, a town councilman who is a former law enforcement officer. “I’ve already talked to several that are very interested.”
The foundation can use the funds collected to help pay for police expenses not covered in the town’s budget or provide assistance to an officer’s family in the event of an illness or death, among other uses.
While Braselton’s foundation waits on IRS approval, its first order of business will be to host an appreciation dinner for the Braselton Police Department, possibly during the first two weeks of November. The foundation, which has no money yet, will seek donations to help put on the event.
The foundation has also organized its leadership.
It selected Ed Walls — a former general manager at Chateau Elan — as its president, and appointed Greg Krafcik as vice president. Town manager Jennifer Scott, who is a member of the foundation, will serve as its secretary and treasurer.
Other housekeeping items included approving the foundation's bylaws and scheduling its next meeting, which is Jan. 23. The group will meet quarterly.
Foundation members are Walls, Krafcik, Scott, Harper, Amy Bell, Broderick Smith and Kevin Thompson. Thompson worked 36 years for the Georgia State Patrol.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.