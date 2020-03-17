The Braselton News would like to highlight area residents who are helping the community during the coronavirus spread.
If you know someone who's doing something to help — donating food to those in need, running errands for high-risk neighbors, etc. — email details to alex@mainstreetnews.com. It can be a church group, a civic group, schools or an individual.
