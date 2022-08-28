Hoschton sign

The next installment of Hoschton’s mayor and city council Q&A sessions is Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at Hoschton City Hall. City hall is located at 79 City Square.

City representatives scheduled to attend are Mayor Lauren O’Leary and city staff members.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.