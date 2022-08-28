The next installment of Hoschton’s mayor and city council Q&A sessions is Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at Hoschton City Hall. City hall is located at 79 City Square.
City representatives scheduled to attend are Mayor Lauren O’Leary and city staff members.
All citizens are invited to attend. For more information, call 706-654-3034.
