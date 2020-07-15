Northeast Georgia Health System has again limited visitors at its facilities as the number of COVID-19 cases across the state continues to climb.
As of July 14, the hospital was treating 73 COVID-19 patients, 12 of whom are at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Across the state, there have been nearly 124,000 cases and over 3,000 deaths.
In Braselton's four-county area, there have been:
•Barrow: 660 cases; 27 deaths; 129 hospitalizations
•Gwinnett: 11,882 cases; 187 deaths; 1,382 hospitalizations
•Hall: 3,928 cases; 65 deaths; 515 hospitalizations
•Jackson: 548 cases; 12 deaths; 63 hospitalizations
NEW VISITOR GUIDELINES
The hospital system released new visitation guidelines on July 14.
"Northeast Georgia Health System continues to adapt to best practices regarding COVID-19," NGHS leaders said. "For the protection of our patients, staff and community, our visitation guidelines have been updated. We understand that it is difficult to be away from family especially during times of illness or injury and we appreciate your support."
Waiting rooms across departments will be closed with the exception of the surgery/procedures department.
The visitor policy for the hospital includes:
•intensive care unit — no visitors.
•neonatal intensive care unit — two designated "band holders" may visit as guidelines state
•pediatric patients (under 18) regardless of unit — one parent/guardian at a time
•labor and delivery — one identified support person for length of stay
•mother/baby — one identified person for length of stay
•long-term expectant mothers/antepartum — no visitors
•surgery and procedures — one visitor allowed to wait in the waiting room
•emergency department — no visitors
•inpatient rehabilitation — one identified person for length of stay, for discharge teaching
•hospice — if COVID-19 negative, two people per visit with designated pink card
•Northeast Georgia Physicians Group — no visitors
•The Heart Center — no visitors
•All others including medical, surgical, EOU, COU and cardiac — no visitors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.