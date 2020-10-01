Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) now offers a new service to help patients transition from the hospital to their homes.
Effective Oct. 1, NGHS and LHC Group, an in-home healthcare partner for 350 hospitals around the country, will partner to launch Northeast Georgia Home Health in Gainesville.
“We are thrilled to partner with LHC Group to bridge the gap in NGHS’s continuum of care, ensuring our North Georgia region has access to a full range of services within our health system,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS. “Providing this in-home care is another way we’re achieving our mission of improving the health of our community in all we do.”
Northeast Georgia Home Health serves patients and families in Gainesville and the North Georgia region with high-quality, affordable healthcare services in the privacy and comfort of their home, hospital leaders said.
Based in Lafayette, Louisiana, LHC Group is a leading national provider of in-home healthcare services with 32,000 employees operating in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60% of the U.S. population aged 65 and older.
“Our LHC Group family looks forward to expanding our services in the state of Georgia by partnering with a respected, high-quality healthcare organization like Northeast Georgia Health System,” said Keith Myers, chairman and CEO of LHC Group. “With our combined talent, experience and resources, we will be able to provide care to more patients and families in Gainesville and across the region.”
Northeast Georgia Home Health will help patients regain strength and independence and attain the quality of life they deserve, hospital leaders said. It will also offer guidance and support, providing the educational tools and resources patients and families need to make informed decisions on care for themselves or loved ones.
If you have questions about Northeast Georgia Home Health or would like more information, visit nghs.com/home-health or call 770-297-0041.
