Residents across northeast Georgia who are 65 or older can now schedule an appointment to receive a COVID vaccine at one of several events hosted by Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS). Seven COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic events have been planned through the end of January, along with follow-up events at which participants will receive their second dose.
“It’s exciting to finally take this next step in the fight against the pandemic,” said Sakib Maya, MD, medical director of Urgent Care. “I can’t wait to start seeing patients receive their vaccines on Monday morning! We know how anxious they are and we’re proud to offer this service for our community.”
Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted. The event dates and locations are:
- January 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Oakwood, Corporate Plaza, 3137 Frontage Road, second dose on February 8.
- January 14 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Oakwood, Corporate Plaza, 3137 Frontage Road, second dose on February 11.
- January 16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. —Oakwood, Corporate Plaza, 3137 Frontage Road, second dose on February 13.
- January 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Dawsonville, Veteran’s Park, 186 Recreation Road, second dose on February 15.
- January 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Winder, NGPG Family Health Associates, 63 West Candler Street, second dose on February 20.
- January 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Gainesville, NGPG Family Medicine, Medical Park 2, Suite 102, 1439 Jesse Jewell Parkway, second dose on February 24.
- January 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Toccoa, NGPG Toccoa Clinic, 58 Big A Road, second dose on February 27.
“We are offering as many appointments as possible with the vaccine supply and staffing resources we have available,” said Bobby Norris, vice president of operations for Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. “We will add more appointments – at more locations – as soon as we can. In the meantime, we appreciate everyone’s patience.”
Schedule your vaccine appointment at nghs.com/vaccine-registration.
