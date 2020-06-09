Northeast Georgia Health System announced last week that it will eliminate positions and implement furloughs due to decreased revenues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The system plans to cut senior leaders’ compensation by 25-30-percent and “flex staffing” to match volumes in areas that provide direct patient care, according to a news release.
The system also plans several labor cuts in areas that don't provide direct patient care. It plans to cut 81 positions, furlough 27 employees and reduce some employees' hours through September. The hospital system is also halting recruitment for 167 open positions.
Additionally, NGHS will pause its employee 401(K) match through September; evaluate expansion/improvement projects; and ask vendors to reduce fees.
“NGHS was in a strong financial position as we entered the pandemic – thanks to an ongoing focus on responsible stewardship by our entire team including employees, physicians, leaders and board members – but no non-profit health system can take this kind of financial loss without making adjustments,” said NGHS President and CEO Carol Burrell.
Burrell noted the hospital system has seen reduced volumes across its departments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the same time, we took on critical and expensive projects like adding hospital beds, converting medical/surgical rooms into ICU rooms, purchasing extra personal protective equipment, increasing testing capabilities, and improving information technology infrastructure to better track COVID-19 data and create virtual care options like video visits between patients and their doctors,” Burrell said.
The system is expected to see a revenue loss of $200-$250 million through the month of September.
Burrell noted that the system has received $54 million from the federal government which has helped offset a portion of that loss, but it’s not clear if (or how much) assistance will be granted in the future.
