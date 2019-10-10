Northeast Georgia Health System and Anthem failed to reach a new contract agreement ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline. As of Oct. 1, NGHS is no longer available as an in-network care provider with Anthem — formerly Blue Cross Blue Shield.
“Despite our determined efforts to protect in-network access for patients, Anthem continues to demand terms that would negatively impact the way patients receive care at NGHS,” said Steve McNeilly, vice-president of Managed Care, in a news release. “We have offered Anthem a proposal that is fair to both parties, yet they refuse to work with us in a meaningful way.”
NGHS facilities currently out of network with Anthem are: all Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) hospitals; all Rehabilitation Institute, Imaging Center and Cancer Center locations; Hospice of NGMC, New Horizons Limestone and Lanier Park; Sleep Disorders Center; Laurelwood; all Urgent Care locations; all locations of The Heart Center of NGMC; and most Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) locations. NGPG’s family medicine and internal medicine practices in Buford, Cumming, Dacula and Hamilton Mill are not affected by this negotiation and are still in-network.
In a post on its website, Anthem said it is continuing negotiations with NGHS.
"We are still in active negotiations to get NGHS back into our network, and our long history of partnership with NGHS gives us hope," according to the Anthem website.
"We’re continuing to work hard to come to an agreement that continues to give you access to affordable care – and also makes sure that NGHS is compensated fairly. Our members are our top priority, so we’re hoping to sign a contract soon so you can regain access to in-network care from NGHS."
