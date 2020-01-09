Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield have announced an agreement on a new contract that covers the care NGHS provides to Anthem commercial (employer-sponsored) health plan members.
The new multi-year agreement restores in-network access for patients at all NGHS locations – including all Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) hospitals, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group offices, The Heart Center of NGMC practices, Urgent Care centers and more, according to Steve McNeilly, Vice President of Managed Care at NGHS. “Negotiations are complex and we recognize that they are often frustrating to members. We appreciate the support and patience of our community," McNeilly added.
“We are happy to resume our partnership with NGHS in a new agreement that will drive quality, affordability and accessibility for those we serve,” said Pam Stahl, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “We value the relationships we have with the providers in our network, which are absolutely critical to creating options for our consumers and fulfilling our mission of improving the lives of the people in the communities we serve.”
Patients can visit www.nghs.com/anthem or call the Patient Information Line at 770-691-3588 for more information and answers to frequently asked questions. Patients can also call the number on the back of their Anthem insurance card for further assistance.
“We look forward to providing patients with the care they deserve through this renewed agreement with Anthem,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS. “For 68 years, NGHS has grown as Northeast Georgia has grown, and partnerships like this are integral to that success. Our goal is always to maintain fair agreements like this that provide our patients with the coverage they need and ensure they have high-quality health care close to home.”
