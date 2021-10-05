For the first time since Aug. 16, the number of COVID patients in the Northeast Georgia Health System has dipped below 200.
The system was treating 194 COVID patients as of Monday, Oct. 4., down from 223 last week.
Of those 194 patients, 51 were being treated at the Braselton facility, down from 62 last week.
The dip continues a steady drop at NGHS facilities since reaching a fourth-wave peak of 333 on Sept. 9. Cases have dropped by 41.7% since then.
Meanwhile, the number of new COVID cases of recorded in the area varied over the past week. The seven-day moving average dropped slightly in both Barrow and Hall counties (down by 6.7 and 3.9, respectively) while it essentially stayed the same in Jackson County and rose by an average of 13 cases in Gwinnett County.
COVID-19 updates
7-day moving averages
Jackson Co. 30.1, up 0.3%
Barrow Co. 32.4, down 17.1%
Hall Co. 70.1, down 5.3%
Gwinnett Co. 364.1, up 3.7%
State 2.718.6, down 15.7%
Northeast Ga. Health System
194, cases down 13%
