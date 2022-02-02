Northeast Georgia Health System has again dropped below 300 COVID patients as numbers from the Omicron surge continue to dip.
The system reported 288 COVID hospitalizations as of Jan. 31 across its campuses.
That number stood at 341 two weeks earlier (Jan. 17), the highest total yet in the fifth wave of the pandemic.
The system’s Braselton campus was treating 70 patients as of Jan. 31, down from 93 patients 12 days earlier.
As for the area, COVID cases remain high compared to previous waves, but the daily rate of new infections continues to drop.
Jackson County saw a surge of 241 new cases on Jan. 27, but the county’s 7-day moving average of new cases stood at 97.7 on Jan. 31, compared to 112.7 a week earlier.
Hall County reported a sharp drop from a seven-day average of 277.1 new cases on Jan. 24 to 164.9 on Jan. 31 — a 40.5% decrease. Barrow County fell from an average of 129.4 new cases per day on Jan. 24 to 99 on Jan. 31.
Gwinnett County’s drop in new cases wasn’t as drastic, reporting an average of 1,114.4 new cases on Jan. 31 compared to 1,142.3 a week earlier.
The state has been trending downward since a pandemic record average of 16,397.9 new cases on Jan. 11. The 7-day moving average stood at 10,961.3 on Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.