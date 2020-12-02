Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) recnently broke ground to build a new Medical Plaza in Buford. The facility will be located at the corner of Buford Highway and South Lee Street.
“This new, multi-tenant building strengthens our commitment to serving this community with one convenient location that provides a wide range of healthcare services,” says Carol Burrell, President and CEO of NGHS. “This Medical Plaza will mean more available appointments, with less lead time and much less travel.”
The three-story, 90,000-square-foot Medical Plaza is expected to see more than 100,000 visits per year after it opens in spring 2022. It will be home to:
- A new Urgent Care location – open 8 a.m.–8 p.m., seven days a week
- Cardiology provided by The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center
- Northeast Georgia Physician Group services including family medicine, OB/GYN, urology, sports medicine, orthopedic surgery and general surgery services
- A new Imaging Center providing MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, bone density scans and more
- An on-site lab for convenient testing
“Northeast Georgia Health System has been an outstanding partner with the City of Buford dating back to the 1990s, and they’ve involved us from the beginning of this project to preserve greenspace and integrate into our vision for the downtown area,” says Bryan Kerlin, Buford’s City Manager. “It’s exciting to see this level of investment closer to the city limits, especially at such a highly visible intersection, and the Medical Plaza will provide an array of great healthcare services, which should help improve the health of so many people in this community.
People can already schedule family medicine appointments in Buford by visiting ngpg.org/buford or calling 770-848-5200. You can also schedule cardiology appointments by visiting heartngmc.org/buford or calling 770-848-7160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.