Residents in northeast Georgia now have expanded access to primary care and other services at Medical Park 2, Gainesville’s newest healthcare destination. Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is celebrating the completion of the three-story medical office building with two weeks of virtual seminars and drive-up events.
The events are designed to follow social distancing guidelines while still allowing patients and the community to learn about all that Medical Park 2 has to offer. Complete schedule and details are available at www.nghs.com/grandopening and activities include:
Free Online Seminars
- June 19 – Choosing a Resident for Care, by Monica Newton, DO
- June 22 – Enjoy the Foods You Love Again, by Casey Graybeal, MD
- June 23 – So You Have a Hernia…What’s Next?, by Ronald Lewis, MD
- June 24 – Brain Health Tools for Well-Being, by Devin Vicknair, PhD
- Drive-Thru Pharmacy Giveaway: June 15–26. Get a prescription filled in the drive-thru and receive a free pill organizer.
- Drive-Up Drug Take Back: June 20, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. The Gainesville Police Department will be in the Medical Park 2 parking lot to receive expired or unused prescriptions. Participants will receive a free pair of sunglasses.
- Virtual Tour of Medical Park 2: June 26 at 12:30 p.m. Hear from providers and tour the building on the NGHS Facebook page.
NGHS expects more than 400 patients will eventually visit Medical Park 2 each day – totaling 96,000 patients each year visiting one of four Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) practices, the retail pharmacy with drive-thru, the on-site lab or the X-ray suite.
“Our county and region have experienced a wonderful amount of growth in recent years, but we know that has made it difficult to get appointments with providers in some specialties,” says Daniel Tuffy, chief administrative officer and president of NGPG. “Medical Park 2 fills a great need by expanding access to those vital specialties and providing space for more patients to receive care without leaving the area.”
The NGPG Family Medicine and Internal Medicine practices in Medical Park 2 will increase the number of primary care providers in Hall County, and both practices offer the community the opportunity to interact with some of Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s resident physicians. Residents are licensed doctors who are continuing their medical training in a specific specialty.
“We are so excited to welcome and introduce our second class of internal medicine and general surgery residents – and to welcome our first class of 12 family medicine residents to the community,” says John E. Delzell, Jr., MD, vice president of Medical Education at NGMC. “Medical Park 2 will further enable our internal and family medicine residents the opportunity to learn and practice alongside our established primary care groups. When practices involve residents, more minds are guiding your care – which also translates to more time spent focusing on your needs and the ability to get appointments faster than usual.”
In addition, Medical Park 2 is home to NGPG Surgical Associates, a general surgery practice that moved from its previous location on the Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Gainesville campus to a larger suite on the third floor of Medical Park 2. The building also includes an NGPG Pulmonology practice – which is a new specialty the group will offer to help fill a shortage in the market.
Perkins and Will, the architecture and design firm that designed Medical Park 2, used lean methodologies to enable continuous operational improvement in the building, focusing on clinical efficiency and flexibility to limit future renovations required to adapt to changing tenants.
“Partnering with NGHS administration and NGPG clinicians resulted in a very efficient interior arrangement that promotes patient safety and staff wellbeing,” says Senior Project Manager and Senior Associate at Perkins and Will, Katie Andersen. “The team sought to provide simple wayfinding, ample natural light and clear views to the outdoors for all occupants, and a warm, soothing, and calming environment within. We are happy to play a role in launching everything this new building supports and offers.”
To find an NGPG provider near you, visit ngpg.org. To learn more about resident physicians and NGMC’s Graduation Medical Education program visit ngmcgme.org.
