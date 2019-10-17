Northeast Georgia Health System and Cigna have agreed to terms for a new contract that covers the care NGHS provides to Cigna commercial health plan members.
NGHS and Cigna have had a network agreement since 2007 and have worked together over a two-year period to extend this relationship while avoiding any disruption in care.
“This partnership proves that Cigna truly cares about our community and the patients we serve,” said Carol Burrell, president and chief executive officer for NGHS.
“Our ability to reach another multiyear agreement has laid the foundation for successful collaborations in the future.”
"We are pleased to be a partner of choice for Northeast Georgia Health System," said Bryan Holgerson, Cigna's market president for Georgia. "We have a long-standing relationship with NGHS in the local communities, and together our priority is to deliver affordable health care while using innovation to improve health and wellbeing for the people we serve.”
The new agreement is effective October 15, and includes all NGHS facilities, hospitals and providers. Cigna customers with questions about their plan can call customer service 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the number on their Cigna ID card.
