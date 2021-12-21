Northeast Georgia Health System, as of Monday (Dec. 20), was treating 76 COVID patients across its facilities as cases have more than doubled over the past month.
The hospital system reported just 31 COVID patients back on Nov. 22.
The Braselton branch was treating 20 of the 76 cases as of Monday. Of those hospitalized across all campuses, 87% were not fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the seven-day average of new cases rose in all area counties over the past week.
Jackson County’s seven-day moving average rose slightly from 13.6 last Monday to 14.7 this Monday. Hall County’s seven-day moving average jumped to 35.6 on Monday, up from 31.3 last week. Barrow County seven-day average increased from 12.9 last Monday to 16.1 this week. Gwinnett County’s seven-day moving average spiked to 204 cases on Monday from 119.4 last Monday.
Nearly two years into the pandemic, Jackson County now has 216 confirmed deaths and 13 other probable deaths. Hall County has reported 653 deaths and 39 probably deaths. Barrow County has 196 death and seven probable deaths. Gwinnett has recored 1,457 deaths with 100 probable deaths.
