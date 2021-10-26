The number of COVID patients being treated at Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) facilities — which includes its Braselton hospital location — has dipped below 100, continuing a steady decline in cases since early September.
As of Monday (Oct. 25), 91 COVID patients were receiving care across NGHS’s seven locations. The system reported 333 patients on Sept. 9. The caseload has dropped 72.6% since then.
Twenty of those 91 patients were receiving care at the Braselton campus, marking that facility’s lowest number of cases since July 27.
Seventy-three percent of those hospitalized across all NGHS locations are not fully vaccinated, while 85 percent of those in critical care are not fully vaccinated.
AREA CASE DECLINE
The seven-day moving average of new COVID cases continues to decline across the area. Here are the seven-day averages as of Monday, Oct. 25, compared to last week:
•Jackson County, 9.3, down 43.2% from last week.
•Hall County, 31.4, down 15.8% from last week.
•Barrow County, 13.4, down 23.8% from last week.
•Gwinnett County, 78.3, down 44% from last week.
•State, 923.4, down 26% from last week.
