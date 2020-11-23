Northeast Georgia Health System's COVID positive cases remained above 100 this week.
As of Nov. 22, the hospital system was treating 115 positive COVID patients with 24 of those at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital system has discharged 2,946 COVID patients. There have been 410 deaths.
Across the state, there have been 404,411 COVID cases, with 34,057 hospitalizations, 8,627 confirmed deaths and 571 probable deaths.
In Braselton's four-county area, there have been:
- Barrow: 3,026 cases; 295 hospitalizations; 56 deaths
- Gwinnett: 35,025 cases; 3,069 hospitalizations; 484 confirmed deaths; 26 probable deaths
- Hall: 11,908 cases; 1,213 hospitalizations; 191 confirmed deaths; 8 probable deaths
- Jackson: 2,976 cases; 244 hospitalizations; 48 confirmed deaths; 4 probable deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.