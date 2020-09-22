The number of positive COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Health System has continued to trend downward over the past two weeks.
As of Sept. 21, the hospital system was treating 78 COVID patients, with 21 of those at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
That’s down from 87 across the system on Sept. 14. The number of patients at NGMC Braselton has remained mostly stable (20 were being treated on Sept. 14).
Across NGHS, ventilator usage is at 34%.
There have been 2,200 patients discharged since the beginning of the pandemic. The hospital system reports 303 deaths.
Across the state, there have been 307,339 confirmed cases, with 27,394 hospitalizations and 6,604 deaths.
In the Braselton area, the state reports:
•Barrow: 2,103 cases; 233 hospitalizations; 46 deaths
•Gwinnett: 26,678 cases; 2,618 hospitalizations; 391 deaths
•Hall: 8,827 cases; 927 hospitalizations; 144 deaths
•Jackson: 1,894 cases; 152 hospitalizations; 30 deaths
At the Oaks at Braselton, a personal care home on Thompson Mill Rd., one resident has died. There have been eight positive residents, three of whom have recovered, and 12 positive staff members.
LOCAL SCHOOLS
•The number of students and school employees affected by contact with a COVID positive case was mostly stable or down last week in the Jackson County School System, with the exception of Gum Springs Elementary School. At GSES, 24% of its in-person students and staff were impacted by quarantine from contact with a positive case. That was far above the rate at other schools in the JCSS where the numbers were stable or slightly down from the week before.
• Gwinnett County Public Schools reports the following active cases in the Mill Creek cluster: Duncan Creek Elementary, two close contact; Ft. Daniel Elementary, eight close contact; Harmony Elementary, three close contact; Ivy Creek Elementary, two close contact and two suspected cases; Jones Middle, 19 close contact and one suspected case; Mill Creek High, 125 close contact, two positive and five suspected cases; Osborne Middle, 54 close contact, one positive and three suspected cases; and Puckett’s Mill Elementary, five close contact.
•The Hall County School District reports 28 absences on Sept. 21 due to positive COVID tests across the district, including students and staff.
•The Barrow County School System reported eight COVID related student quarantines on Sept. 16.
