The number of COVID cases across Northeast Georgia Health System has remained low over the past two weeks.
As of March 29, the hospital system was treating 40 COVID patients with nine at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Systemwide, NGHS had a new record low on March 28 (since it began reporting COVID numbers in late April 2020) with 21 COVID patients and six at NGMC Braselton.
NGHS has administered 11,538 vaccine doses to its employees, along with 17,887 vaccines to members of the community.
BRASELTON AREA AND STATE
As of March 28, there have been 849,607 confirmed COVID cases statewide, resulting in 16,487 deaths and 2,439 probable deaths.
In Braselton’s four-county area, there have been:
•Barrow: 8,367 cases; 126 confirmed deaths and one probable death
•Gwinnett: 83,265 cases; 986 confirmed deaths and 66 probable deaths
•Hall: 24,381 cases; 409 confirmed deaths and 23 probable deaths
•Jackson: 8,295 cases; 131 confirmed deaths and 11 probable deaths
