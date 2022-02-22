Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) continues to see a decrease in COVID hospitalizations after treating well over 300 cases a month ago.
As of Monday (Feb. 21), NGHS reported 104 COVID hospitalizations across its campuses. Twenty-three of those patients were being treated at NGHS’s Braselton facility.
The system reported 340 COVID hospitalizations back on Jan. 22 during the Omicron variant surge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.