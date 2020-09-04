Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is encouraging area residents to avoid crowds during Labor Day weekend.
“When you look at the objective data, there’s no doubt that our community got a little too relaxed as we celebrated Independence Day – and the resulting increase in COVID activity put people’s lives in danger and placed tremendous strain on our healthcare workers,” says John Delzell, MD, MSPH, one of NGHS’ COVID-19 Incident Commanders with a background in Public Health. “Please celebrate Labor Day safely and help stop the spread by avoiding large parties, wearing your mask around others, watching your distance and washing your hands.”
The NGHS 7-day average of positive COVID tests hovered between 5-10% in May and June. Those levels were in line with the state average and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendation that the positive rate should remain at 5% or lower for 14 days before communities fully reopen all services. On July 4, the NGHS rate jumped to 11.5% – then it leapt to a record 28% by July 16.
“It’s taken a lot of hard work by this community to steadily lower the positivity rate, which is now at 15%,” says Supriya Mannepalli, MD, Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s medical director of Infectious Disease Medicine. “While that’s still higher than the state average of 10% and the 5% goal set by the WHO, it’s still great progress trending in the right direction.
“We need to continue to work together to keep that positive momentum – especially as we head into a holiday weekend, schools are back in session and flu season is starting. Just keep following the simple precautions to help keep the people of this community, as well as local schools and businesses, healthy.”
The latest COVID data from NGHS is updated each day at nghs.com/latest-covid-19-data.
