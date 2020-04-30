The State of Georgia is slowly beginning to reopen. Governor Brian Kemp has allowed several businesses to open their doors — with mandated safety restrictions — after being shuttered for weeks. And as of press time, a statewide shelter-in-place order was still set to expire April 30 at 11:59 p.m.
But a local healthcare system doesn’t expect to reach its COVID-19 peak for several weeks.
Northeast Georgia Health System presented an update on the local Coronavirus situation to the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce in a Zoom meeting April 22.
NGHS estimates it will reach its peak of COVID-19 patients in the early part of June. But the hospital system could reach its staffing capacity May 4. (State support may help push that May 4 date back.)
As of Tuesday, April 28, NGHS is treating 153 positive patients across its system. Twenty-four of those are at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. The other patients are at NGMC Gainesville, 88; NGMC Barrow, 11; NGMC Lumpkin, nine; and New Horizons Limestone, 21. There are 112 patients awaiting test results.
Twenty-eight patients have died from the virus.
But a number of patients are recovering. NGHS reports 269 patients have been discharged. The hospital recently announced it has a new code — Code Believe — when a COVID-19 patient is discharged.
“…a little clip of Journey's Don't Stop Believin' will play overhead as a celebration of a loved one returning home,” NGHS officials said on social media.
SYMPTOMS VARY, AS DO DEMOGRAPHICS
During the Zoom conference, NGHS president and CEO Carol Burrell noted social distancing efforts are making a positive impact.
“We do believe that that is making an impact. Not the impact that we would like to see,” said Burrell. “But we know that it’s really important for our economy, our community and our businesses to get back.”
She stressed the need for the community to continue to stay home and to continue implementing safe practices as businesses across the state begin to reopen.
Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, chair of infection prevention and control committee, echoed that.
“Really what happens in the hospital will be defined by what happens in the community,” said Mannepalli. “It’s extremely important that we stay home, wear masks when we go out… It’s extremely important that we make sure we focus on hand hygiene.”
Mannepalli noted the availability of tests has improved, but it’s “nowhere close” to what they want for testing. She stressed the importance of having the ability to test and diagnose the virus early.
“Diagnosing this disease early and isolating is very important,” said Mannepalli.
Mannepalli added the symptoms of COVID-19 are largely varied — from a fever and loss of smell to gastrointestinal issues or allergy-like symptoms. Some positive COVID-19 patients present no symptoms at all.
And while there’s been significant coverage on the virus’ impact on the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, NGHS staff noted that COVID-19 can infect anyone.
NGHS' sickest patient is in their 30s, according to Dr. Shravan Kethireddy, medical director of critical care.
Hall County has had a disproportionate number of positive cases within zip codes and households that are on the poverty line. Tracy Vardeman, chief strategy executive, also noted the Hispanic and Latino community has been hit hard.
“There’s a lot of reasons for that,” said Vardeman, adding at least half of the positive cases in Hall County are Hispanic patients.
The hospital system has been working with state and local leaders to implement an outreach plan within the Hispanic community.
PEAK AND STAFFING CAPACITY
NGHS is relying on a model developed by the University of Pennsylvania to determine its peak date.
That model shows a potential peak in early June — with social distancing practices in place. But the hospital expects to reach staffing capacity on May 4. That date could be pushed back as the state provides additional critical care resources.
“What these graphs show and the models show is that while the peak of actual patient volume is being (shown) within that first week of June by the data we have today, our larger concern within the health system is that we will reach a staffing limitation on May 4,” said Sean Couch, public relations manager.
Burrell said that while it's important for the hospitals to have enough beds and supplies, the most critical piece is the availability of hospital staff.
“It’s very intense work. They’re working overtime. And some of our employees are now testing positive,” said Burrell.
As of April 22, NGHS had around 70 staff members who had tested positive, Couch said.
Burrell voiced her "thanks" to the staff members who have been working throughout the pandemic to care for patients.
“We’re very thankful to the clinicians, the physicians and all of the staff here who are working diligently to help care for our community,” said Burrell.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Other highlights from the Zoom meeting were:
•COVID-19 and routine care e-Visits have become more prevalent. Burrell said they’re doing between 700-800 telemedicine visits on a daily basis.
•field units for expanded emergency departments are open at NGMC Braselton and Gainesville. ICU capacity has also been expanded from 91 to 134 beds, as well as med surge beds, up from 472 to 522. The state is also providing a mobile ICU unit to NGMC Gainesville, which will provide 20 more beds in early May.
•if the surge continues, NGHS may use bed capacity at NGMC Barrow and Lumpkin for less-acute patients. The hospital system has also talked with local leaders about backup treatment locations, should the need arise.
•the hospital has increased the number of available ventilators from 90 to 108. As of press time, the hospital was at 41-percent ventilator capacity.
•there’s been some concern that the virus could come back in the fall, but Mannepalli noted “come back” may not be the best description. “If we don’t do the right things, it will just continue all the way to the fall,” she said.
•NGHS has testing sites available at urgent cares in Braselton, Gainesville, Cleveland, Dahlonega and Toccoa, in addition to the emergency departments.
