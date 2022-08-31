NGMC-Gainesville
Blake Marvin

Thousands of pregnant women experience cardiovascular-related complications each year, but physicians and researchers at Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) hope to change that after receiving a $1 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“This grant will be life-changing for many of our patients,” said Mary Lou Wilson, MSN, RN, women’s service line administrator at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC). “This will allow us to develop a Maternal Cardiac Program that will identify women who are at higher risk – oftentimes minorities in our community – and provide them with the referrals, continuity of care and monitoring they need to avoid negative health consequences.”

