Hospitals ‘essentially full’ during fourth-wave surge of pandemic
Denise Shields has been a nurse for 21 years, and she calls the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic “probably the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”
“There are some days that I go home and think that I don’t want to come back and do it again,” said Shields, an emergency department nurse at Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s Braselton campus, “but I get up and I come back because I love what I do.”
While Shields is resilient, she’s exhausted. So are her fellow NGMC nurses and healthcare workers.
The Northeast Georgia Health System has reached another critical point of the pandemic. As of Monday afternoon, NGHS reported 287 COVID-positive patients throughout its facilities, the most since January.
Seventy-four of those patients were being treated at the Braselton campus.
“So, in essence, our hospitals are full — they’re essentially full at this point,” said Carol Burrell, CEO of Northeast Georgia Health System, during a Monday media tour to highlight the issues hospitals are facing.
Emergency rooms and urgent care centers within NGHS are seeing higher volumes than ever before in the pandemic, increasing wait times.
Hospitals are so full that hallways, conference rooms and waiting areas are becoming patient-care spaces. Every patient room large enough has been converted to semi-private to maximize space. At the Braselton campus, a 1,400-gallon oxygen tank was installed in addition to the existing 1,500-gallon tank due to the rise in patients. At Gainesville, Monday’s media tour included a stop on what was formerly a traditional hospital wing that has been converted into a COVID critical care unit.
“In spite of all that expansion, we’re still full,” said Dr. John Delzell, vice president of education and incident commander for Northeast Georgia Health System.
Primary care locations have opened up to see patients, which has taken some of the case load off emergency rooms and urgent care.
Meanwhile, NGHS remains short staffed during this crisis. Workers took on extra shifts during the weekend to meet the surge in patients.
“Even with the capacity and space constraints, our No. 1 concern is staffing,” Burrell said.
Elizabeth Larkins, executive director of medical nursing services, said NGHS needs “about 500 more nurses than we have right now.”
Nineteen national guardsmen have been called into assist the Braselton and Gainesville campuses through early December, though 30 more have been requested, according to Delzell.
Officials at NGHS continue to implore the public to get vaccinated to stem the wave of cases entering their hospitals.
“I’ve been a nurse since 1997,” Larkins said. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my nursing career. What makes this particularly heartbreaking is how unnecessary it is. If people would just get vaccinated my nurses would not have to go through the emotional heartbreak of watching young people die unnecessarily.”
Meanwhile, according to projections, the fourth wave peak is expected in mid-September with projections of 450-500 hospitalizations — far outpacing the previous peak of 355 patients in January 2021.
Shields pled with the public to stay patient when they arrive at the emergency room.
“We are trying very hard to see everybody at the right time … We take the sickest first, and we are trying just as hard as we can to make sure everyone gets seen and everyone gets good care,” she said.
INTENSIVE CARE
Braselton campus intensive care nurse Brittany Ingram illustrates just how stretched ICU staff is right now.
Ingram said she and her colleagues are seeing three ICU patients at a time now with this latest COVID surge. The typical ratio is one ICU nurse per patient. Additionally, continual dialysis patients in ICU, who typically receive one-on-one treatment, are now being paired with another patient.
Ingram related a story where, due to limited staffing and a high-number of ICU cases, she had to care for a continual dialysis patient and an intubated patient simultaneously. She ran into a crisis where the dialysis patient coded and needed to be flipped over for CPR — which required the few available personnel on hand to help — all while the other critical-care patient ended up needing emergency attention, too.
“So, we spent so much time in there trying to code and stabilize that one, that were missing the signs of the other one going down hill,” she said.
Ingram noted that it takes six to eight people to fully revive someone from dying “and you’re working with three people, max.”
Ingram, who is working in the ICU at 26 weeks pregnant, said these conditions have taken a toll on the ICU staff.
“We cry a lot,” she said. “We spent more time at work than we do at home with our own families, so we’ve had to change our mindset to not being each other’s co-workers, but being a work family instead.
“We rely a lot on each other just to get through day-by-day-by-day.”
All the while, concerns about her own health and that of her family weigh on her as she works through another wave of the pandemic.
“It’s there,” she said. “I feel like if one of my family members contracts COVID, it’s not because they went to the local Walmart. It’s because I brought it home.”
EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT
The Braselton campus recently added a mobile tent unit to handle emergency-room overflow brought on by the fourth wave of the pandemic. The Braselton emergency department was never designed for the volume of patients currently going through there, according to Larkins, the executive director of medical nursing services.
Up to 10 patients can be seen in the mobile tent. Some days, the Braselton staff treats non-COVID patients with the extra space, but other days it becomes a COVID tent, depending on volume.
Patients have also been seen in hallways or put in the ambulance bay until a bed becomes available or sent to triage if a room was unavailable.
Shields, the emergency department nurse at the Braselton facility, said about 160-180 emergency patients are being seen daily. She said that total hit 200 one day about two weeks go.
“Which was the most we’ve ever seen at Braselton,” Shields said.
And those who are COVID patients are “sick faster and they’re younger” compared to the three previous spikes of the pandemic, Shields said.
Dr. Mohak Davé, medial director for the NGMC emergency department, said patients are entering NGHS emergency rooms with respiratory illnesses, feeling they can’t breathe.
“That’s a terrifying feeling,” he said. “We have to make sure that we can assure those patients that we are providing them the treatments that they need for this.”
Like Braselton, the Gainesville facility — which is also utilizing mobile units — is setting emergency room records in terms of the pandemic. According to Davé, the staff saw 320 patients of all types of illnesses and issues in a single day two weeks ago.
But with the presence of COVID and the delta variant, patients are much sicker and hospitalized at much higher rates and sent to ICU in much higher volumes than pre-pandemic levels, he said.
Davé, who noted the demands being placed on a nurses despite staffing shortages, said the emergency department will solider on.
“We were here for wave one, wave two, wave three and now wave four,” Davé said. “We know we’re not going away. It’s just a harder fight.”
Shields expressed similar feelings.
“It’s hard,” she said. “It’s frustrating … But I have one of the best teams (of nurses). I would say that’s probably been the best part, is to see how well we all come together as nurses and really try to take care of our patients.”
