Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) recently honored 35 physicians who have been named to Atlanta Magazine’s 2020 Top Doctors list. They are:
- Deepak K. Aggarwal, MD, Kidney Care Center of Georgia
- Joon Ahn, MD, The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center
- Alexander D. Allaire, MD, FSMFM, Longstreet Clinic Perinatology
- Clayton G. Blehm, MD, Gainesville Eye Associates
- Marta T. Bognar, MD, Arthritis Center of North Georgia
- William L. Border, MD, Sibley Heart Center Cardiology
- Misty D. Caudell, MD, Georgia Skin Center
- Jack M. Chapman Jr., MD, Gainesville Eye Associates
- Mitchell G. Davis, MD, The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center
- Sohail Ejaz, MD, Kidney Care Center of Georgia
- Ryan N. Fogg, MD, The Prostate Center of Georgia | A Division of Gainesville Urology
- Prasad S. Garimella, MD, Gwinnett Pulmonary Group
- Miriam P. Gentin, MD, Kidney Care Center of Georgia
- Marti R. Gibbs, MD, Longstreet Clinic Family Medicine
- Ernest C. Han, MD, Kidney Care Center of Georgia
- Matthey T. Harris, MD, Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic
- J. Taylor Henson, MD, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Internal Medicine
- George Baker Hubbard, III, MD, Emory Eye Center
- Tracy L. Lovell, MD, Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic
- Holmes B. Marchman, MD, Longstreet Clinic Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Thomas G. Murray, MD, Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic
- Khaled Nass, MD, Kidney Care Center of Georgia
- Christina N. Nguyen, MD, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Family Medicine, Bariatric Weight Loss
- Susmita Rajanala, MD, Gwinnett Pulmonary Group
- Michael B. Reynolds, MD, Lanier Dermatology & Skin Cancer Specialists
- Mark J. Rivelles, MD, Georgia Retina
- Sohail Saleem , MD, Kidney Care Center of Georgia
- Salem N. Sayar, MD, The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center
- Karl D. Schultz, MD, Longstreet Clinic Neurosurgery
- Timothy A. Scully, MD, The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center
- Brent A. Sharpe, MD, Georgia Urology
- Kevin L. Smith, MD, Lanier Dermatology and Skin Cancer Specialists
- Neill Videlefsky, MD, Sibley Heart Center Cardiology
- A. Daniel Winston, MD, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery
- J. Alan Wolfe, MD, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery
- David S. Woo, MD, The Prostate Center of Georgia | A Division of Gainesville Urology
The full list is published in the magazine’s July edition. Atlanta Magazine uses Castle Connolly Medical, a healthcare research and information company, to create the list. Using their team of physicians and researchers, nominated doctors are rigorously screened and evaluated to determine if they are among the best in the region for their medical specialty.
For more information about physicians at Northeast Georgia Health System, visit www.nghs.com/find-a-physician.
