The Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) Foundation has announced eight new members to their Board of Trustees, including:
- Karen Baston, Gainesville.
- Neal Booth Sr., Gainesville.
- Gary Dalley, M.D., Gainesville.
- Debbie Davis, Gainesville.
- Rhonda Rogers, Lula.
- Russell Smith, Braselton.
- Chauntelle Steines, Braselton.
- Zack Tumlin, Dahlonega.
As members of the NGHS Foundation Board of Trustees, these individuals serve as ambassadors for the NGHS Foundation by educating others about "the most critical healthcare needs of NGHS and the community." They also help connect the NGHS Foundation with community leaders and potential supporters to aid in funding the needs of the system.
