Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton 3
Photo: NGHS

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) employees and medical staff will no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or wear masks if they have not received the vaccine, effective Aug. 5.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is eliminating its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for healthcare workers and suppliers, so NGHS, along with many other healthcare providers, are following suit. NGHS still recommends masks for anyone visiting one of its facilities, especially for those who are immunocompromised.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.