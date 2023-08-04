Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) employees and medical staff will no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or wear masks if they have not received the vaccine, effective Aug. 5.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is eliminating its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for healthcare workers and suppliers, so NGHS, along with many other healthcare providers, are following suit. NGHS still recommends masks for anyone visiting one of its facilities, especially for those who are immunocompromised.
“I want to thank our community — which includes everyone who works inside of our hospitals and other locations — for joining the fight against COVID-19 the past few years,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS. “I know it wasn’t always easy, but you were flexible when new guidelines were released and are part of why we’re able to no longer have these requirements.”
NGHS still encourages the community to get a COVID-19 vaccine, per CDC guidelines. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and how you or your family can stay up to date, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.
