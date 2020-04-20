Northeast Georgia Health System recently released data about its COVID-19 cases and encouraged the community to continue following shelter-in-place and isolation orders.
The NGHS news release came after Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans to allow some businesses across the state to reopen.
NGHS is currently treating 111 confirmed COVID-19 patients at its hospitals and long-term care facilities. Thirteen of those cases are at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Elsewhere, NGMC Gainesville is treating 73 cases, NGMC Barrow has six and NGMC Lumpkin has three. New Horizons Limestone is currently treating 16 positive cases.
Within NGHS, there are 79 patients awaiting test results. There have been 15 total deaths.
The hospital system also released Hall County specific data from NGHS and Longstreet Clinic records. NGHS said there have been 785 confirmed positive cases and eight deaths. The case rate is 377 cases per 100,000 people.
While this information is shared with the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) each day, it may not match what is available on the Georgia DPH website due to a lag in how the information is verified and updated, NGHS said in a news release.
Despite the reporting lag, Georgia DPH currently lists Hall County as having the sixth-highest number of positive cases in the state – more than any other county outside of metro-Atlanta and Albany. The NGHS case rate of 377 per 100,000 people also puts Hall County in DPH’s most severe category, hospital leaders state.
“Keep in mind, due to challenges that still exist with testing, we are confident that even our latest data doesn’t truly reveal all cases that exist in our community,” says Supriya Mannepalli, MD, chair of NGMC’s Infection Prevention & Control Committee. “It’s a certainty there are more people with COVID-19 in our region who haven’t been tested and aren’t showing any symptoms.”
NGHS also has a predictive model – which applies widely respected methodology developed by the University of Pennsylvania to real-time data from NGHS – which currently shows COVID-19 activity may eventually outpace the health system’s capacity.
“It’s true that we have some capacity for patients today, but that is extremely likely to change,” says Clifton Hastings, MD, chief of NGMC’s Medical Staff. “The only way to lessen the likelihood of our hospitals being overwhelmed is for people to continue following expert recommendations to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and isolate if you develop symptoms.”
The intensive care units at NGMC Gainesville and Braselton have hovered between 60-percent to 80-percent on any given day, said Michael Covert, NGHS chief operating officer.
“…and they would have already been overwhelmed if we had not recently increased our total ICU beds from 91 to 134,” says Covert. “We look forward to adding 20 more beds when a mobile ICU unit granted by the state arrives on May 5. We have also increased the number of medical/surgical beds across all four hospitals from 474 to 522, and we have a total of 108 ventilators across the health system.”
Carol Burrell, NGHS president and CEO noted “now is not the time to relax” and encouraged the community to continue practicing precautions.
“Some people may think we are overstating the seriousness of the situation, and they’re anxious to get back to ‘business as usual,’” said Burrell, NGHS president and CEO. “Trust me, as a non-profit, we understand that sentiment for many reasons. But our physician leaders, clinical experts and objective data all tell us now is not the time to relax. Rather, now is the time to continue to take every precaution we can.”
People can continue to get the latest information about what they need to do if they feel sick, how NGHS is responding to the pandemic and how the community can help at nghs.com/COVID-19.
“We know people are tired of staying home, but this is about saving as many lives as possible,” says Burrell. “Thank you for doing your part, and know you should be proud of our entire team – physicians, clinical staff, support staff, everyone – who are working tirelessly to care for you and your loved ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.