The Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is now treating 302 COVID cases, according to data released Thursday (Sept. 2). The total continues to climb toward the system’s record of 355 cases this past January.
Officials at NGHS expect the number of COVID patients from this fourth wave of the pandemic — predicted to peak in mid-September — to far exceed the January record.
“Right now, if the current models hold, we are supposed to hit between 450-500 patients … towards (mid) September, and then start leveling off,” said Dr. Deepak Aggarwal, chief of medical staff for Northeast Georgia Medical Center, during a Monday interview. “So, as you can imagine, we are really concerned.”
The number of COVID-positive patients receiving care throughout NGHS facilities rose by 42 over the past week and has nearly tripled over the past month when the caseload stood at 110 on Aug. 2.
Eighty of the current 302 cases are being treated at NGHS’s Braselton facility where the COVID-patient caseload peaked at 94 in January.
The system reports that 84% of COVID patients receiving care in its facilities are unvaccinated, while all COVID patients in its ICUs are unvaccinated.
Aggarwal said the system continues to stress vaccination to community to fight the pandemic’s fourth wave.
“And that is the key to really break this cycle is to get vaccinated so that you are preventing hospitalization,” he said.
Meanwhile, the system continues to see high volumes of patients between COVID cases and those without COVID. According to a Thursday social media post by NGHS, emergency departments are seeing 600 patients daily across all campuses, with volumes increasing between 20 and 30% per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.