Northeast Georgia Health System doctors pointed to a sharp rise in area COVID cases brought on by the Delta variant and urged vaccination to help guard against the latest wave of the pandemic during a Monday (Aug. 2) press conference.
Dr. Deepak Aggarwal, chief of medical staff of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, said the number of COVID-positive patients in the Northeast Georgia Health System jumped from 20 to 110 over the last two weeks, resulting the highest number of cases since February.
Meanwhile, the number of tests coming back positive “has essentially doubled,” Aggarwal said, and the positivity rate in Hall County stands at 11.7 percent, the highest rate since February when it rose to approximately 35 percent. The average age of COVID-positive patients within the system is 60 with some patients as young as 18.
Eighty-five percent of COVID-positive patients in NGHS facilities are unvaccinated, according to Aggarwal, who expects the latest surge of cases not to peak until September based on the data.
“We know there are many mixed thoughts and opinions about COVID in our community, state and the nation,” Aggarwal said prior to sharing the area COVID statistics. “We know many people are tired of hearing about it, talking about, or feeling the impact of the decisions about masking and distancing. We understand. We are tired, too.”
Dr. Erine Raybon-Rojas, a critical care physician, discussed vaccinations. She said the vaccine is “not a cure” but an effective measure against the severity of COVID-19.
“Getting vaccinated will not guarantee you that you won’t get COVID,” she said. “But the key thing is that getting vaccinated dramatically protects you against severe infection, reducing the chance that you will die from COVID or be hospitalized from COVID.”
Raybon-Rojas noted that the lowest rate of vaccination is among those under age 65.
“The vaccine is free, and it’s easy to get,” Rojas said. “If you wait until you end up in the hospital to get the vaccine, then it’s too late. Again, we don’t want to say this to scare you or to drive fear. We want to make sure that we are giving you factual information, so that you can reconsider your stance on the vaccine.”
The effect of the pandemic on the system’s staff was also addressed.
Elizabeth Larkins, executive director of medical nursing, said NGHS workers are “still recovering from the strain of the past 18 months.”
“Many of them tell me they don’t know if they can take another surge,” Larkins said.
Larkins said the system is seeing turnover due to emotional and mental health.
“And the new people we see entering these healthcare professions are burning out quickly,” she said.
Asked about the staff needed for the next wave of cases, Larkins said she’s discussed numbers for temporary supplemental staff with the chief nurse executive.
“We’re looking for about 550 RNs we don’t have right now,” Larkins said. “It’s significant.”
As for the effect of the surge on hospital operations, Aggarwal said the system is continuing with its current plan for surgeries but is monitoring the data on a daily basis. He referenced the beginning of 2021 when elective surgeries were stopped.
“We are hoping we don’t go back to those times,” he said.
The system isn’t currently approaching that point, Aggarwal said.
“Right now, we are not that close yet,” he said. “We are able to do the surgeries that our community needs, our patients need and able to have the staff to take care of them.”
As for facilities to treat the rise in cases, the hospital received an extension for its mobile medical unit “for a few weeks,” according to Aggarwal, which NGHS will continue to utilize.
Aggarwal was also asked about a recommendation for Hall County schools concerning mask use.
“I think that’s something that we are going to have a conversation with the school county system (about) and where they are and what we can do to help with that,” he said.
