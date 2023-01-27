NGHS

NGHS planning new building in future medical office park in northern Hall County  People living in northern Gainesville and Hall County will have more access to healthcare thanks to a new medical office park Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is planning for 44 acres along Hwy. 60.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding care options in this community,” said Daniel Tuffy, president and chief administrative officer of Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG). “NGPG and NGHS remain focused on growing for the greater good of our community, and this project will help us do that now and in the years to come.”

