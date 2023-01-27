NGHS planning new building in future medical office park in northern Hall County
People living in northern Gainesville and Hall County will have more access to healthcare thanks to a new medical office park Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is planning for 44 acres along Hwy. 60.
“We’re thrilled to be expanding care options in this community,” said Daniel Tuffy, president and chief administrative officer of Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG). “NGPG and NGHS remain focused on growing for the greater good of our community, and this project will help us do that now and in the years to come.”
The first development in what will be called Thompson Bridge Medical Park will be a 14,000-square-foot, $10.5 million building, called Medical Plaza 1, at the corner of Thompson Bridge Road and Southers Road. Medical Plaza 1 is tentatively planned to open in 2024 as the new home of NGPG Thompson Bridge, which will move from its current location but still provide the same primary care and weight loss services that patients know and love. The future location will also offer gynecology services.
“Having a new space that will accommodate our patients even better than our practice does now will be such a welcomed change,” said Christy Wagner, MD, a longtime physician at NGPG Thompson Bridge. “I’m excited to see our practice grow along with Thompson Bridge Medical Park so we can care for more people in this area.”
Thompson Bridge Medical Park is planned to be a mixed-use office park developed in several phases. A combination of one- and two-story buildings with a total of 200,000 sq. ft. may eventually fill the park to serve the healthcare needs of the growing area. Construction is expected to begin this summer.
“We’re excited that patients in our Thompson Bridge practice will have a new, larger facility, but more importantly, we’re looking forward to having the staff and space to welcome new patients, too,” said Katie Dudas, MD, another physician at NGPG Thompson Bridge.
For more information about this and all of NGHS’ Growing the Greater Good projects, visit nghs.com/growing.
