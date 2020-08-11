The number of positive COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Health System reached a new high this week.
As of Aug. 10, the hospital system was treating 179 COVID patients, with 38 of those being treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Ventilator usage is at 48% across the hospital system.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the hospital system has discharged 1,653 COVID patients.
The death total at NGHS is 197.
STATE AND COUNTIES
Across the state, there have been 219,025 positive cases with 4,229 deaths.
Details for Braselton’s four-county area include:
•Barrow: 1,296 cases; 176 hospitalizations; 32 deaths
•Gwinnett: 19,971 cases; 2,144 hospitalizations; 262 deaths
•Hall: 6,114 cases; 737 hospitalizations; 91 deaths
•Jackson: 1,070 cases; 103 hospitalizations; 16 deaths
The number of cases at the Oaks at Braselton remained steady this week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been three residents and 10 staff members to test positive. Two residents have recovered.
