Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is relaxing its mask requirements. Employees, patients and visitors who are fully-vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask.

In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, fully-vaccinated is defined as having received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

