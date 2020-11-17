Northeast Georgia Health System recently released COVID-19 safety information ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
"Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together," leaders said. "Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved."
Lower risk activities
The following are described as lower-risk activities:
- Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household
- Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others
- Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
- Shopping online rather than in-person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday
- Watching sports events, parades and movies from home
Moderate risk activities
The following are described as moderate-risk activities:
- Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community
- Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs: Outdoors is safer than indoors (or consider gathering in a garage with doors open or on a porch). Wear a face covering when around anyone who does not live in your home. Stay at least 6-feet from others and wash hands frequently.
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing
- Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place
Higher risk activities
The following are described as higher-risk activities:
- Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving
- Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race
- Attending crowded parades
- Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors
- Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household
"If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person festivities," leaders said. "When planning to host a holiday celebration, you should assess current COVID-19 levels in your community to determine whether to postpone, cancel, or reduce the number of attendees."
Learn more holiday tips at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.