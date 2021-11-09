With 54 COVID patients being treated across all its facilities as of Monday (Nov. 8), Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is seeing its lowest load of cases since July 26 when it reported 53 cases.
Of those 54 cases, just nine were being treat at the system’s Braselton hospital, the lowest total of COVID cases at that campus since July 24 when it also reported nine cases.
Overall, cases at NGHS have dropped by 83% since Sept. 9 when the system saw a fourth-wave pandemic peak of 333 hospitalized COVID patients.
AREA 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGES CONTINUE TO DROP
Like hospitalizations, area seven-day moving averages for new COVID cases continue to fall to ranges seen back during the middle of the summer.
Jackson, Hall, Barrow and Gwinnett counties all reported seven-day moving averages similar to those reported during late July.
With just three confirmed cases on Monday, Jackson County’s seven-day rolling average stood at 6.4, the same average the county reported on July 20.
Barrow County’s seven-day moving average stood at 8.6 on Monday and 8.3 on Nov. 1, its lowest average since July 23 (6.4).
Hall County reported a seven-day moving average of 17.0 on Monday, representing the county’s lowest average since July 21 (14.1).
Gwinnett County’s seven-day moving average stood at 61.9 on Monday, its lowest since July 22 (60.9).
State-wide, the seven-day moving average fell to 697 on Monday, the lowest since July 17.
While the numbers are trending in a positive direction, the winter could look different.
Dr. John Delzell, incident commander for NGHS, said in a recent interview that it’s “likely that we could have another spike in a few months in the winter.”
“There are still large portions of rural Georgia that have very low vaccination rates,” Delzell said. “That could lead to another surge.”
