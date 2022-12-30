NGHS worker2
Photo courtesy of NGHS

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases, Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) will require all employees, medical staff members and volunteers to wear masks at all NGHS facilities in areas where they may encounter patients or visitors.

The requirement begins Jan. 3.

Locations

