Due to the recent rise in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases, Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) will require all employees, medical staff members and volunteers to wear masks at all NGHS facilities in areas where they may encounter patients or visitors.
The requirement begins Jan. 3.
Additionally, masks will be recommended and encouraged for patients and visitors — but not required. Visitation guidelines are not changing at this time.
“Safety is our top priority,” said Deepak Aggarwal, MD, chief of NGHS’ Medical Staff. “While none of us are likely excited to wear masks each day, this change in guidelines is being made to help protect the health of our employees, patients, visitors and community. It’s also in line with guidelines provided by other large health systems across the state.”
Across all NGHS hospitals, urgent care centers and physician offices, the positivity rate of all COVID tests is around 26%, flu test positivity rates are approaching 9% and RSV test positivity rates are approaching 2%. The CDC lists Hall County’s COVID Community Transmission as “high” – which means the virus is starting to spread faster. Currently, NGHS is treating more than 80 people in its hospitals who have COVID, which is more than double the number from one month ago. NGHS also has an increasing number of employees who are missing shifts due to illness, with more than 125 callouts so far this week.
“Masking helps limit the spread of these viruses and other airborne diseases,” said Dr. Aggarwal. “We also continue to encourage people to get all vaccinations and boosters, if they haven’t already. All of these measures will hopefully help us avoid unnecessary hospitalizations and keep our community healthy and strong.”
Visit nghs.com/covid-19 to see the latest information about COVID, including locations for vaccination.
