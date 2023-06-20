Northeast Georgia Health System will host its second-annual Georgia Heart and Vascular Symposium June 23 at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort.
The event will bring cardiologists, heart surgeons, vascular surgeons, nurses and EMS to the area and include live cases streamed from the cath lab at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Gainesville to Chateau Elan. The schedule will include seminars, panel discussions and debate sessions.
