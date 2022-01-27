Northeast Georgia Health System’s (NGHS) Georgia Heart Institute has added cardiologists Jaime Burkle, MD, FACC, and Gregory Giugliano, MD, SM. to its care team.
“Recruiting leaders in research, new technologies and the latest patient care techniques is a priority at Georgia Heart Institute,” says Habib Samady, MD, FACC, FSCAI, interventional cardiologist and president of Georgia Heart Institute. “With these two new cardiologists, we’re providing an even higher level of care and expanding our ability to get patients in more quickly across the region.”
Burkle is a non-invasive cardiologist who will be practicing at the Georgia Heart Institute locations in Braselton and Buford. As an expert who specializes in cardiovascular disease prevention, metabolism and lipids, Burkle will provide a variety of services, including cardiovascular wellness screenings, disease management and diagnostic services, like echocardiography and nuclear imaging.
Burkle received his medical degree from LaSalle University School of Medicine in Mexico City, Mexico. He completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiovascular diseases and imaging at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida and the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Burkle previously served as the Medical Director of the Executive Health program at Piedmont Heart Institute, where he established a reputation as the cardiologist of choice for Fortune 500 CEOs in the greater Atlanta area.
Giugliano joins Georgia Heart Institute’s team as the medical director for Inpatient Cardiology at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Giugliano will be practicing interventional and structural cardiology in Gainesville and Braselton. An Associate Professor of Medicine from the University of Massachusetts, Giugliano served as the Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., where he practiced for 19 years. He also directed the Heart & Vascular Clinical Trials Program at Baystate, where he participated in a number of multi-centered clinical trials encompassing all facets of cardiovascular diseases.
Giugliano received his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern in Dallas, Texas, and then pursued a cardiovascular disease fellowship at University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver, Co. He completed his Masters in Epidemiology and Statistics at the Harvard School of Public Health and subsequently completed an interventional cardiology fellowship at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.
“We’re extremely proud to have the expertise and leadership of these new cardiologists as a part of Georgia Heart Institute,” Samady said. “Having providers, like Drs. Burkle and Giugliano, who are not only highly trained and extremely skilled, but show compassion and dedication, is ultimately what ensures the best possible care for our patients each and every day.”
Learn more about the new cardiologists at Georgia Heart Institute or make an appointment by simply visiting georgiaheartinstitute.org/physicians.
