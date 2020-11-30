Northeast Georgia Health System saw a huge uptick in COVID cases over the past week.
As of Nov. 30, the hospital system was treating 176 positive COVID patients, with 46 of those at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. That’s up from 133 positive patients (26 at NGMC Braselton) on Nov. 23.
There are currently 669 occupied beds across the hospital system, with 37 available. At NGMC Braselton, 163 beds are occupied and four are available. The ICU department at NGMC Braselton has 23 occupied beds with none available.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, NGHS has discharged 3,064 patients.
There have been 426 deaths.
Meanwhile, the state of Georgia has had 422,133 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 8,778 confirmed deaths and 674 probable deaths.
All four Braselton-area counties were higher than the state average of cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks, with Jackson County having the highest rate.
The state reports 34,760 new cases over the past two weeks, or 321 new cases per 100,000.
In Braselton's four county area, there have been:
- Barrow: 3,218 confirmed cases; 57 confirmed deaths; 354 new cases in the past two weeks (410 new cases per 100,000 residents)
- Gwinnett: 36,754 confirmed cases; 494 confirmed deaths; 32 probable deaths; 3,139 new cases in the past two weeks (323 new cases per 100,000 residents)
- Hall: 12,425 confirmed cases; 193 confirmed deaths; eight probable deaths; 922 new cases in the past two weeks (447 new cases per 100,000 residents)
- Jackson: 3,180 confirmed cases; 51 confirmed deaths; six probable deaths; 379 new cases in the past two weeks (507 new cases per 100,000 residents)
