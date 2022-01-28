Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is set to break ground next month on a new multi-specialty medical office building that will house an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) on the Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton campus.
“Our new building, Medical Plaza 2, will allow us to expand the services we offer to the community, including our new Ambulatory Surgery Center, and medical office space for physicians to practice at our Braselton campus,” says Anthony Williamson, president of NGMC Braselton and southern market leader. “The Ambulatory Surgery Center will greatly enhance our ability to meet the healthcare needs of our community, providing more access for outpatient surgical services in a convenient location. It will be quite complimentary to the services currently provided in our neighboring Medical Plaza 1.”
Located on the first floor of Medical Plaza 2, the surgery center is planned to occupy roughly 25,000 square feet and will include four operating rooms and two procedure rooms. Two additional 30,000 square feet floors above will be home to physician offices. The targeted opening for Medical Plaza 2 is spring 2023.
Learn more about healthcare services NGHS provides in Braselton at nghs.com/Braselton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.