Northeast Georgia Health System is treating more positive COVID-19 patients now than it did during a peak earlier this year.
As of July 28, NGHS has 173 positive COVID-19 patients, 42 of whom are at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. Those totals are higher than the previous peak day on April 29, when the hospital system had 159 positive patients (28 at NGMC Braselton).
NGHS has seen a steady climb over the past few weeks. Throughout the month of June, the total number of COVID patients mostly hovered in the 60-70 range. But the numbers started to climb in mid-July.
Totals positive COVID-19 patients at NGHS and NGMC Braselton on Tuesdays for the past five weeks include:
|Day
|NGHS
NGMC Braselton
|July 28
|173
|42
|July 21
|141
|23
|July 14
|73
|17
|July 7
|61
|15
|June 30
|55
|6
As of July 28, the hospital system had 75 patients awaiting test results and ventilator usage was at 44%.
The hospital system has discharged 1,414 patients to date. There have been 154 deaths.
STATE AND COUNTIES
Across the state of Georgia, there have been 170,843 confirmed COVID cases, with 17,138 of those resulting in hospitalizations. There have been 3,509 deaths in the state.
Details for Braselton's four-county area include:
•Barrow: 940 cases; 150 hospitalizations; 32 deaths
•Gwinnett: 15,534 cases; 1,790 hospitalizations; 216 deaths
•Hall: 4,924 cases; 625 hospitalizations; 71 deaths
•Jackson: 793 cases; 81 hospitalizations; 13 deaths
The Oaks at Braselton, a personal care home off Thompson Mill Rd., has had three residents and nine staff members test positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.