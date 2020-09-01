The number of positive COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Health System continues to trend downward.
As of Aug. 31, the hospital system was treating 107 positive COVID patients, 24 of whom were at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. One week prior, the hospital system was treating 121 positive patients, with 24 at NGMC Braselton.
Those numbers are down significantly from the hospital system's peak in early August, when the total number of COVID patients reached 179.
As of Aug. 31, NGHS' ventilator usage was at 31%.
The hospital system also recently began releasing additional information on its capacity. There are 600 occupied beds at NGHS, with 118 available beds. At NGMC Braselton, 126 beds are occupied and 18 beds are available. In the NGMC Braselton ICU, there are 22 occupied beds with two available.
Since the start of the pandemic, NGHS has discharged 1,998 COVID patients. There have been 255 deaths.
BRASELTON'S FOUR COUNTY AREA
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 270,471 cumulative COVID cases across the state, with 24,604 hospitalizations and 5,633 deaths.
In the Braselton area, the state reports:
•Barrow: 1,734 cases; 212 hospitalizations; 37 deaths
•Gwinnett: 24,252 cases; 2,434 hospitalizations; 336 deaths
•Hall: 7,714 cases; 836 hospitalizations; 125 deaths
•Jackson: 1,497 cases; 129 hospitalizations; 25 deaths
LOCAL SCHOOLS
•The Jackson County School System saw its number of students and staff under quarantine go up to 332 (3.6% of total student and staff) from 64 the week before. The system was also monitoring 23 active cases of COVID, up from eight cases the week before.
•The Hall County School District reported 16 student/staff absences due to a positive COVID test on Aug. 31.
•In Gwinnett County Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, there are 18 positive cases, 171 suspected cases and 318 incidents of close contact. These numbers include active cases for staff and students who have returned for in-person learning as of Aug. 29. Mill Creek High School has one suspected case and one close contact case. In the other MCHS cluster schools, the district reports: Duncan Creek Elementary, nine close contact, one positive and one suspected case; Ft. Daniel Elementary, one close contact and one suspected case; Ivy Creek Elementary, two close contact, one positive and two suspected cases; Jones Middle, three close contact and three suspected cases; Osborne Middle, three close contact cases; and Puckett's Mill Elementary, four close contact and three suspected cases. The full list can be found on the GCPS website.
•As of Aug. 26, the Barrow County School System reports one student has been quarantined as a precaution as a suspected COVID-19 case. Three staff members have tested positive for COVID and 17 staff members are quarantined following direct contact with someone who’s tested with a positive or suspected COVID-19 test. Additionally, six staff members are quarantined as a precaution as a as a suspected COVID-19 case. BCSS is still doing mostly virtual learning as of Aug. 26.
